29-year-old woman seriously injured in Seadoo collision in Innisfil: police

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a Seadoo collision in Innisfil, police say.

South Simcoe Police said two personal watercrafts collided near Bear Point Road on Lake Simcoe at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, one of the Seadoos “suddenly lost power and was rear-ended by a second.”

“The second watercraft was travelling at a distance in line but was unable to steer out to avoid a collision,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the person driving the Seadoo that got rear-ended suffered minor injuries, but his passenger — a 29-year-old woman from Innisfil — was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the second watercraft remained on scene and called 9-1-1.​