Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

29-year-old woman seriously injured in Seadoo collision in Innisfil: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 3:39 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe Police. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a Seadoo collision in Innisfil, police say.

South Simcoe Police said two personal watercrafts collided near Bear Point Road on Lake Simcoe at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, one of the Seadoos “suddenly lost power and was rear-ended by a second.”

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving following fatal Simcoe collision: police

“The second watercraft was travelling at a distance in line but was unable to steer out to avoid a collision,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories

Officers said the person driving the Seadoo that got rear-ended suffered minor injuries, but his passenger — a 29-year-old woman from Innisfil — was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the second watercraft remained on scene and called 9-1-1.​

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe Police tagInnisfil collision tagWatercraft Collision tagSeadoo collision taginnisfil seadoo collision tagwater collision tagwoman hospitalized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers