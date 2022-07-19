Menu

Crime

Police search for suspect following spree of broken glass doors in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 10:07 pm
Toronto police are searching for a man following several break and enters. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for a man following several break and enters. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man following several break and enter investigations.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East at around 5 a.m. on July 9 after a glass door was broken by a man.

The next was between 5:45 and 7 a.m., and police allege the same man committed two more break and enters at other commercial addresses in the same area.

Read more: Toronto to add more police officers on the ground in 13 more areas

At between 4 and 6 a.m. on July 15, police said the man allegedly committed a further three break and enters, breaking the glass doors at four businesses in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Toronto police said the man is six feet tall with medium-length to long hair in a ponytail or bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto police said the man is 6 feet tall with medium length to long hair in a ponytail or bun.
Toronto police said the man is 6 feet tall with medium length to long hair in a ponytail or bun. TPS/Handout
