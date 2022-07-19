Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cochrane mom searches for missing teen: ‘I just want him to come home’

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 5:27 pm
RCMP are looking for any information about the whereabouts of 14-year-old Devon Clark July 19, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for any information about the whereabouts of 14-year-old Devon Clark July 19, 2022. File / Global News

A Cochrane mom is pleading for her teenage son to come home.

RCMP issued a news release Tuesday morning, asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Devon Clark.

Read more: Calgary police seek answers in Southview fatal assault

Police said he was last seen on the evening of July 14 on Sundown Way in Cochrane.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, burgundy T-shirt and ripped jeans.

Police said 14-year-old Devon Clark hasn’t been heard from since July 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Police said 14-year-old Devon Clark hasn’t been heard from since July 14, 2022. Courtesy: Cochrane RCMP

Samantha Mackelson said Clark went out with friends last Thursday and she hasn’t heard from him since, which is unusual.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mackelson said her son is struggling with health issues and hasn’t been taking his medication.

Read more: Alberta man earns jail time, firearms ban for death of Siksika hockey player

“It’s just hard as a parent to see your kid struggling so much and there’s nothing you can do,” Mackelson said. “I just want to know he’s safe and I just want him to come home.”

If you have seen Clark or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing Teen tagCochrane tagMissing boy tagCochrane RCMP tagAlberta missing boy tagAlberta missing teen tagCochrane missing teen tagMissing boy Cochrane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers