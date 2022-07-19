Cochrane mom searches for missing teen: ‘I just want him to come home’

Send this page to someone via email

A Cochrane mom is pleading for her teenage son to come home.

RCMP issued a news release Tuesday morning, asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Devon Clark.

Police said he was last seen on the evening of July 14 on Sundown Way in Cochrane.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, burgundy T-shirt and ripped jeans.

View image in full screen Police said 14-year-old Devon Clark hasn’t been heard from since July 14, 2022. Courtesy: Cochrane RCMP

Samantha Mackelson said Clark went out with friends last Thursday and she hasn’t heard from him since, which is unusual.

Mackelson said her son is struggling with health issues and hasn’t been taking his medication.

“It’s just hard as a parent to see your kid struggling so much and there’s nothing you can do,” Mackelson said. “I just want to know he’s safe and I just want him to come home.”

If you have seen Clark or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.P3Tips.com.