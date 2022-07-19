Guelph police continue to appeal for witnesses in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service major crime unit are continuing to look for witnesses in last week’s homicide.

They specifically want to hear from those who were walking along a trail on the south side of the Speed River between Neeve Street and Wyndham Street South between 5:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. July 11.

They believe those who were on the trail that morning may have information in the case.

A 43-year-old man from Guelph is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of another man after police found human remains behind a business last Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.