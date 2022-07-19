Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police continue to appeal for witnesses in homicide investigation

Investigators want to hear from those who were walking along a trail on the south side of the Speed River the morning of July 11.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 19, 2022 1:24 pm
Police want to hear from those who were on a trail next to the Speed River. View image in full screen
Police want to hear from those who were on a trail next to the Speed River. Guelph Police Service

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service major crime unit are continuing to look for witnesses in last week’s homicide.

They specifically want to hear from those who were walking along a trail on the south side of the Speed River between Neeve Street and Wyndham Street South between 5:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. July 11.

They believe those who were on the trail that morning may have information in the case.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

A 43-year-old man from Guelph is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of another man after police found human remains behind a business last Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the two men knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagHomicide tagMurder tagInvestigation tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagwitnesses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers