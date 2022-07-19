Suspect wanted after woman allegedly stabbed from behind in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old woman from behind in downtown Toronto.

On Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West area.

Police said a woman got into an argument with a man at the back of a building.

As she walked away from him, police allege the man then stabbed her from behand causing her to fall to the ground.

She was taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Police said it is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then fled the area, walking west through an adjacent parking lot.

The suspect is described by police as around 20 to 30 years old with a heavy build, short black braided hair, and black unshaven facial hair.

He was wearing a plaid hooded zip-up sweater over top a dark coloured t-shirt, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and call 911, police said.