Crime

Suspect wanted after woman allegedly stabbed from behind in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 12:24 pm
Man wanted in stabbing investigation near Spadina and Adelaide Street West. View image in full screen
Man wanted in stabbing investigation near Spadina and Adelaide Street West. Provided / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old woman from behind in downtown Toronto.

On Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West area.

Police said a woman got into an argument with a man at the back of a building.

As she walked away from him, police allege the man then stabbed her from behand causing her to fall to the ground.

She was taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Police said it is unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Read more: 28-year-old woman charged after carjacking on Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

The suspect then fled the area, walking west through an adjacent parking lot.

The suspect is described by police as around 20 to 30 years old with a heavy build, short black braided hair, and black unshaven facial hair.

He was wearing a plaid hooded zip-up sweater over top a dark coloured t-shirt, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach and call 911, police said.

