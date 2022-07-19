Heat warning issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region by Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has placed Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County under a heat warning through Wednesday.

The agency says that during the daytime, the area is expected to see temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius with the humidex approaching 40.

With the temperature forecast to drop only to around 20 C overnight, Environment Canada says there will be little relief in the evening.

Things are expected to cool slightly on Thursday, bringing some respite to residents across the area.

The agency warns that the hot air could bring deteriorating air quality and may push the Air Quality Health Index into the high-risk category.

Heat 🌡️warnings are in effect for southern ON for hot 🥵 & humid conditions Tuesday & Wednesday. Remember to drink lots of water 💦, remain in shaded ⛱️ or air-conditioned areas, & never leave people or pets 🐶 in a parked vehicle.

👉 https://t.co/MtVVwaF83w #ONHeat #ONwx pic.twitter.com/f9Hgd87n9V — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) July 18, 2022

That agency said residents need to keep an eye out for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Environment Canada says people who need to cool off should look for shade, visit a swimming pool, take shower or bath, or find an air-conditioned spot.

It also said you should never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle for any amount of time.