Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a trio of impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

In one incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a Peterborough Police Service officer on patrol noticed a vehicle striking a bollard in the area of Charlotte and Park streets. The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

The officer also determined the driver was wanted on several warrants in Peterborough and other jurisdictions.

A 28-year-old Bridgenorth, Ont., man was arrested on the strength of the warrants and was further charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle without currently validated permit, fail to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday, police said.

Novice driver arrested

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, an off-duty officer called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver in the area of Water and Dublin streets. Police say the driver had gotten out of his vehicle by the time officers had arrived but returned a short time later and was determined to be impaired.

A 58-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor, novice driver – BAC above zero and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28.

Woman slumped over steering wheel

Around 9 p.m. on July 14, officers responded to reports of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne St. and Monaghan Road.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers arrived, they learned the driver had been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment. At the hospital, it was determined the driver was impaired.

A 37-year-old Peterborough County woman was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.