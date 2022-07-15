Menu

Crime

Two people sent to hospital following double shooting in Maple Ridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 2:18 pm
RCMP investigators are on the scene in Maple Ridge following a shooting incident.
RCMP investigators are on the scene in Maple Ridge following a shooting incident. Global News

Maple Ridge RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., Friday morning.

“Police can confirm that two people, a man and a woman, have been transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said in an email.

Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge.
Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge. Global News

Read more: ‘We’re struggling’ — Ripudaman Singh Malik’s son speaks out after fatal shooting

One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning's shooting in Maple Ridge.
One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge. Global News

Images from the scene show more than a dozen RCMP officers in the area and one person being taken away in an ambulance.

Details are scarce at this time as police said the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.

Click to play video: 'Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker' Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker
Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker

 

