Two people sent to hospital following double shooting in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., Friday morning.
“Police can confirm that two people, a man and a woman, have been transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said in an email.
Images from the scene show more than a dozen RCMP officers in the area and one person being taken away in an ambulance.
Details are scarce at this time as police said the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.
Anger and frustration over sentence given attacker
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments