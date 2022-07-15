Two people sent to hospital following double shooting in Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Ridge RCMP officers are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., Friday morning.

“Police can confirm that two people, a man and a woman, have been transported to hospital with gunshot wounds,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said in an email.

View image in full screen Mounties are busy Friday morning, as a shooting took place in Maple Ridge. Global News

View image in full screen One person was taken away via ambulance at Friday morning’s shooting in Maple Ridge. Global News

Images from the scene show more than a dozen RCMP officers in the area and one person being taken away in an ambulance.

Details are scarce at this time as police said the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.

