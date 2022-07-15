Menu

Crime

Huron County OPP charge Mississauga man with stunt driving

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 8:12 am
OPP have charged a 29-year-old resident of Mississauga with stunt driving following a traffic stop that took place in Huron County on Saturday, July 9. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a 29-year-old resident of Mississauga with stunt driving following a traffic stop that took place in Huron County on Saturday, July 9. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

OPP charged a 29-year-old man from Mississauga with stunt driving after police allege he was driving more than double the posted speed limit in Huron County.

On Saturday at 12:25 p.m., an officer using radar on Dashwood Road recorded a vehicle speeding eastbound at 114 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The car was pulled over and the driver was charged.

In relation to the charges, the driver’s vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days.

