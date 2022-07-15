Huron County OPP charge Mississauga man with stunt driving

Send this page to someone via email

OPP charged a 29-year-old man from Mississauga with stunt driving after police allege he was driving more than double the posted speed limit in Huron County.

On Saturday at 12:25 p.m., an officer using radar on Dashwood Road recorded a vehicle speeding eastbound at 114 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The car was pulled over and the driver was charged.

In relation to the charges, the driver’s vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and his licence has been suspended for 30 days.