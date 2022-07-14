Dozens of tacks found on Hamilton-Brantford rail trail

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police have issued a public advisory after someone dumped about 50 brass-coloured thumbtacks on the T.H. & B. rail trail bike path.

Investigators say a number of bicycles were damaged before the tacks were located and removed from the trail at about 8 a.m. Thursday in the Shellard Lane/Conklin Road area.

No physical injuries have been reported as a result of the vandalism, but in addition to the safety risk to pedestrians and cyclists, police note that the tacks could pose a risk of injury to young children and pets.

The Brantford Police Service reminds all trail users to be mindful of their surroundings.

Police also remind dog owners to ensure dogs are leashed when using the trails, noting that proper use of a leash will also provide control of a pet’s actions and help to prevent injury to canine companions.