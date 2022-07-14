Woman taken to trauma centre after getting stuck under vehicle in Toronto

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after being stuck under a car in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., in the Queen Elizabeth Boulevard and Taymall Avenue area.
Police said the woman became stuck under a car.
Officers said it was not immediately clear what happened.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.
