Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman taken to trauma centre after getting stuck under vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:12 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after being stuck under a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., in the Queen Elizabeth Boulevard and Taymall Avenue area.

Read more: Police seek suspect after sex assault reported on Brampton Transit bus

Police said the woman became stuck under a car.

Officers said it was not immediately clear what happened.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagTPS tagQueen Elizabeth Boulevard tagtaymall avenue tagwoman trapped under car tagwoman under car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers