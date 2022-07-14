Woman taken to trauma centre after getting stuck under vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital after being stuck under a car in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., in the Queen Elizabeth Boulevard and Taymall Avenue area.

Police said the woman became stuck under a car.

Officers said it was not immediately clear what happened.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

COLLISION:

Queen Elizabeth Blvd + Taymall Av

* 10:30 am *

– Woman stuck under a car

– She is in her 70s

– Police o/s

– Rush requested on Medics

– She is now being taken to hospital under trauma protocol

– Unknown what happened

– Investigating#GO1342721

^dh pic.twitter.com/qc9yZVOT4L — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 14, 2022

