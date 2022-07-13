Alberta homeowner faced with roadblock of someone else’s debt

A woman who purchased a home in Coutts, Alta., three years ago says she has not been able to obtain a much needed loan due to a nearly $15,000 debt on her land title that belongs to the previous owner.

Natalie Elliott bought the house 2019 through a cash transaction. She took possession on June 15, with an official transfer of the land title on June 26 of that same year.

About 10 months later, on April 24, 2020, she obtained a mortgage successfully.

“I got a mortgage on the property (when) COVID(-19) first hit because I wanted to make sure that I had some money for making sure (we had food),” she said.

“And of course I was a brand new mum.”

However, it wasn’t until this past May that Elliott hit an unexpected roadblock while trying to obtain another loan. She was in need of more financial support while awaiting disability payments.

“I was trying to get the loan sorted out, and that’s when (the lenders asked if I am) paying off this other loan,” she said.

According to documents provided to Global News, a writ of enforcements was put on the property on May 26, 2020, but it was under a different name.

The debtor was named as the previous homeowner, who Elliott said she has nothing to do with.

Despite her name being nowhere on the writ, she alleges she was denied the financial support because of the $14,827.79 debt being associated with her property.

“Looking at it closer, there’s stamps on it from 2017 and 2018, so it’s like, how has this happened?”

Elliott said she didn’t remember seeing any mail or phone messages regarding the writ at the time it was placed, although she admitted it could have been misplaced or lost in the mail.

“I don’t think I did get notified, but I might have,” she said.

After finding out about the situation, the single mom said she tried contacting CIBC numerous times by phone and in person at a branch in Taber.

Elliott said one of the more frustrating parts of the situation has been getting it dealt with in a timely manner after spending weeks looking for answers.

“I don’t know if there are other people that have dealt with this and just paid of somebody else’s debt because of how difficult it is when you’re getting passed from one person to the next,” she wondered.

CIBC declined an interview request but issued a statement about the matter.

“This is an unusual situation, and we sincerely regret the concern and added complexity this has caused for Ms. Elliott in working with her mortgage lender,” a CIBC statement sent Wednesday read.

“We are working as quickly as possible to make this right by removing the writ from her property through the land titles office, and we continue to have discussions with her about how we can help as we work to resolve this matter.”

After Global News reached out to CIBC, Elliott said she finally received a response.

“They’ve offered some compensation because I’ve had to sort of scramble and borrow money off of people to pay bills that I’ve been behind on, because I’ve got a limited income at the moment,” she said.

CIBC provided Elliott with a written letter clearing her of the writ, which she has taken to the lender in an effort to obtain the loan she first sought in the spring.