$900K damage pegged in St. Thomas, Ont. multiple-house fire

Damage from a St. Thomas, Ont., house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning is estimated at $900,000 after the flames spread to an adjacent property.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., fire crews were called to 72 Kains St. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an exterior fire on the side of the home.

“When the crews arrived there, they found the fire was impacting the house next door as well,” said Kim Destun, chief fire prevention officer for the St. Thomas Fire Department. “Both houses had smoke alarms, so the families were able to safely evacuate.”

While no injuries were reported, Destun said a few people were taken to hospital for a checkup.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.