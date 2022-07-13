Police say 34-year-old man shot, critically injured after attempted break-in

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in a break and enter in Rawdon on Tuesday evening.

MRC de Matawinie Police say they were called about a person injured following an altercation in a home on Yves-Thériault street, near Curé Landry street.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). the victim was shot at least once.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Police say its major crime investigators have taken over the case and are treating it as an attempted murder.

No details on whether any arrests have been made have been released.