Crime

Police say 34-year-old man shot, critically injured after attempted break-in

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:29 am
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are warning people in the town of Madeleine-Centre to stay in their homes after a report that a polar bear was spotted in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are warning people in the town of Madeleine-Centre to stay in their homes after a report that a polar bear was spotted in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. pch

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in a break and enter in Rawdon on Tuesday evening.

MRC de Matawinie Police say they were called about a person injured following an altercation in a home on Yves-Thériault street, near Curé Landry street.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). the victim was shot at least once.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: 7-year-old Quebec boy dies after metal object falls on him in his backyard

Police say its major crime investigators have taken over the case and are treating it as an attempted murder.

No details on whether any arrests have been made have been released.

Quebec tagBreak And Enter tagSureté du Québec tagAttempted Murder tagSQ tagRawdon tagMRC de Matawinie tag

