Crime

Okanagan Falls RCMP allege prohibited driver was impaired in T-bone collision

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 2:58 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the driver of eastbound Ford Explorer, who was prohibited from driving and was impaired by drugs, T-boned a Ford truck at an intersection on Sunday afternoon. Global News / File

Police in Okanagan Falls say they’re investigating a weekend motor vehicle collision in which one person was hurt.

According to police, an eastbound Ford Explorer failed to stop at a stop sign on Sunday afternoon and T-boned a Ford pickup truck.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oliver Ranch Road and Weyerhauser Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the passenger in the Ford Explorer suffering serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Read more: RCMP watchdog looking into South Okanagan crash

RCMP say the other occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

“The 42-year-old male driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as a prohibited driver, and was found to be impaired by drugs,” Okanagan Falls RCMP said in a press release.

“Charges of prohibited driving, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, are all being submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service.”

Click to play video: 'Concern over stretch of Highway 97' Concern over stretch of Highway 97
Concern over stretch of Highway 97 – Dec 13, 2021
