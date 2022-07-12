Okanagan Falls RCMP allege prohibited driver was impaired in T-bone collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Okanagan Falls say they’re investigating a weekend motor vehicle collision in which one person was hurt.

According to police, an eastbound Ford Explorer failed to stop at a stop sign on Sunday afternoon and T-boned a Ford pickup truck.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oliver Ranch Road and Weyerhauser Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the passenger in the Ford Explorer suffering serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

RCMP say the other occupants in both vehicles were not injured.

“The 42-year-old male driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as a prohibited driver, and was found to be impaired by drugs,” Okanagan Falls RCMP said in a press release.

“Charges of prohibited driving, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, are all being submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service.”

