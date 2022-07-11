Toronto police respond to reports of people fighting with weapons in downtown area

Police are responding to reports of people fighting with weapons in Toronto’s downtown.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call regarding a stabbing in the area of Spadina Avenue and Oxley Street, near Adelaide Street West at 8:18 p.m. Monday.
Police said there were reports of a “number of people fighting” and that weapons were being used. A woman reportedly stabbed a man.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service are en route to the area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported one patient in serious but not life-threatening condition.
More to come…
