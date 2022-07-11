Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police respond to reports of people fighting with weapons in downtown area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:50 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are responding to reports of people fighting with weapons in Toronto’s downtown.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call regarding a stabbing in the area of Spadina Avenue and Oxley Street, near Adelaide Street West at 8:18 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Toronto police seek man who allegedly concealed handgun in his waistband

Police said there were reports of a “number of people fighting” and that weapons were being used. A woman reportedly stabbed a man.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service are en route to the area.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported one patient in serious but not life-threatening condition.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagToronto Stabbing tagAdelaide Street tagSpadina Avenue tagToronto downtown tagOxley Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers