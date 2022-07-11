Toronto police respond to reports of people fighting with weapons in downtown area

Send this page to someone via email

Police are responding to reports of people fighting with weapons in Toronto’s downtown.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received a call regarding a stabbing in the area of Spadina Avenue and Oxley Street, near Adelaide Street West at 8:18 p.m. Monday.

Police said there were reports of a “number of people fighting” and that weapons were being used. A woman reportedly stabbed a man.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service are en route to the area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported one patient in serious but not life-threatening condition.

More to come…

STABBING:

Oxley St + Spadina Av

* 8:18 pm *

– Reports of a number of people fighting

– Reports that weapons are being used

– Reports that a woman has stabbed a man

– Officers en route#GO1324707

^dh pic.twitter.com/tgw15m8xHL — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 12, 2022