Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking suspect after robbery at Markham pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 2:37 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery at a pharmacy in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 7:25 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Wootten Way near Highway 7.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly produced “what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.”

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Markham: police

“The suspect pointed the gun at one victim and demanded cash,” officers said in a new release.

Trending Stories

According to police, a second victim was able to leave the store and called 9-1-1.

Police said the suspect obtained cash and drugs before fleeing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for a male suspect between the ages of 17 and 25. He is approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagMarkham tagHighway 7 tagHwy 7 tagPharmacy Robbery tagMarkham Robbery tagMarkham pharmacy robbery tagrobbery pharmacy markham tagWooten Way tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers