Police seeking suspect after robbery at Markham pharmacy

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery at a pharmacy in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 7:25 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Wootten Way near Highway 7.

Police said a male suspect entered the store and allegedly produced “what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.”

“The suspect pointed the gun at one victim and demanded cash,” officers said in a new release.

According to police, a second victim was able to leave the store and called 9-1-1.

Police said the suspect obtained cash and drugs before fleeing the scene.

Officers are now searching for a male suspect between the ages of 17 and 25. He is approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.