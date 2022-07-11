Man charged after 2 girls sexually assaulted at Toronto store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after two girls were sexually assaulted at a Toronto store last month, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police allege that on June 24 at around 6:30 p.m., a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl at a store in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road.

On Friday, 43-year-old Toronto resident Rufus Folkes was arrested.

Folkes has been charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Investigators said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

