Crime

Man charged after 2 girls sexually assaulted at Toronto store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:31 am
Rufus Folkes, 43, has been charged with two counts of sexual interference. View image in full screen
Rufus Folkes, 43, has been charged with two counts of sexual interference. Handout / Toronto Police

A man has been charged after two girls were sexually assaulted at a Toronto store last month, police say.

In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police allege that on June 24 at around 6:30 p.m., a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl at a store in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road.

Trending Stories

On Friday, 43-year-old Toronto resident Rufus Folkes was arrested.

Read more: Toronto police looking to identify group after assault near Liberty Village

Folkes has been charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Investigators said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

