Crime

Peterborough County OPP make impaired driving arrests in Selwyn, Trent Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:19 am
Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests following incidents on July 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests following incidents on July 10, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP made two impaired driving arrests following incidents in the region on Sunday.

In Selwyn Township around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports a vehicle had entered a ditch along Deer Bay Road, just south of the village of Buckhorn.

OPP say the driver, who had minor injuries, was located at a nearby residence. Police say he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tyler Morgan, 34, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration-80 plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

Municipality of Trent Lakes

Around 2:30 p.m., OPP responded to reports of a vehicle travelling erratically along Lakehurst Road, west of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. The caller told police they were concerned the driver was impaired.

Trending Stories

OPP say the complainant was able to safely stop the suspect vehicle.

Officers found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

Andrew Lamont, 36, of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration-80 plus).

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

