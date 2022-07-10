Menu

Comments

Crime

22-year-old man shot in downtown Halifax overnight

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 9:05 am
A close up shot of a Halifax Regional Police Car View image in full screen
Police in Halifax say a 22-year-old man has been injured by an early morning shooting in downtown Halifax. File/Global News

Police in Halifax say a 22-year-old man has been injured after an early morning shooting in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 1600-block of Argyle Street just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot “in the lower torso.”

Read more: Man seriously injured in Cunard Street shooting: Halifax police

In a release, police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police closed off pedestrian and vehicle access on the street between Argyle and Grafton streets on Sunday as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

