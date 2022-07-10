22-year-old man shot in downtown Halifax overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax say a 22-year-old man has been injured after an early morning shooting in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the 1600-block of Argyle Street just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot “in the lower torso.”

In a release, police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police closed off pedestrian and vehicle access on the street between Argyle and Grafton streets on Sunday as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.