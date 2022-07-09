Menu

Canada

Federal apology today for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2022 8:23 am
No. 2 Construction Battalion, also known as Black Battalion, members in 1917. View image in full screen
No. 2 Construction Battalion, also known as Black Battalion, members in 1917. Government of Canada

Federal government and Armed Forces officials will be in Nova Scotia today to issue a formal apology for the treatment of Canada’s only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.

The move follows consultations with descendants of the 600 members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion, described as heroes by Defence Minister Anita Anand when she announced plans for the apology in March.

Hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914 because they weren’t wanted in what was considered a white man’s war.

Trending Stories

Following two years of protests, the Canadian military was granted approval in 1916 to establish the segregated, non-combat battalion, and more than 300 of those who enlisted were from Nova Scotia.

Only a few of its members would see combat, mainly because the battalion was repeatedly told its help wasn’t wanted on the front lines, and they received no public recognition when they returned home.

Story continues below advertisement

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have said the systemic racism endured by the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion qualifies as hateful conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.

