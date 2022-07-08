Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pignapping in Huron County

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2022 3:50 pm
Pig stock photo. View image in full screen
Pig stock photo. Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 44 pigs after they were stolen from a farm on North Line.

Police say they were contacted by a farmer earlier this week to report that 44 pigs were stolen from his barn.

Read more: Volunteer group with cadaver dogs reviews 6-year search for Shelley Desrochers in London, Ont.

The farm is unsure of the exact day the pigs were taken, estimating they disappeared sometime between March 1 and June 21.

Trending Stories

The pigs would have weighed anywhere between 60 to 200 pounds and are valued at around $12,000, OPP say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHuron County tagHuron County Ontario Provincal Police tagNorth Line tagOntario Provinial Police tagPignapping tagstolen pigs tagstolen pigs hurn county tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers