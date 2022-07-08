Pignapping in Huron County

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 44 pigs after they were stolen from a farm on North Line.
Police say they were contacted by a farmer earlier this week to report that 44 pigs were stolen from his barn.
The farm is unsure of the exact day the pigs were taken, estimating they disappeared sometime between March 1 and June 21.
The pigs would have weighed anywhere between 60 to 200 pounds and are valued at around $12,000, OPP say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.
