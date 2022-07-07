Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third person charged in December 2021 Regina homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 6:12 pm
Regina Police Service
Regina Police Service charged a third person in connection with a December 2021 murder. File / Global News

Regina Police Service said they have charged 31-year-old Dakota George Blondeau with first-degree murder in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found back on December 16, 2021.

Two others have also been charged with first-degree murder in this case.

Read more: Regina police investigating weekend collision between truck, cyclist

The victim, Morgan Freeman Blind, was found in a house on the 1400 block of Cameron Street after police and firefighters responded to a report of a house fire.

Trending Stories

Officers said Blondeau was arrested yesterday and made his first court appearance this morning.

Click to play video: 'Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers' Regina police launch new program to hire more female officers
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFire tagHomicide tagRegina News tagCourt tagRegina Police Service tagFirst Degree Murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers