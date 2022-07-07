Third person charged in December 2021 Regina homicide

Regina Police Service said they have charged 31-year-old Dakota George Blondeau with first-degree murder in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found back on December 16, 2021.
Two others have also been charged with first-degree murder in this case.
The victim, Morgan Freeman Blind, was found in a house on the 1400 block of Cameron Street after police and firefighters responded to a report of a house fire.
Officers said Blondeau was arrested yesterday and made his first court appearance this morning.
