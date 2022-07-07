Menu

Traffic

Man injured after thrown from houseboat on Lower Buckhorn Lake: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 12:38 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say one person was seriously injured after a boat struck rocks in Lower Buckhorn Lake on July 5, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a marine incident that left one person seriously injured earlier this week.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to an incident on Lower Buckhorn Lake in the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Read more: 4 rescued after 3 boats capsize on Balsam Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP say

Investigators learned a rented houseboat struck some rocks, causing a man aboard the boat to be thrown overboard.

OPP say a second male entered to assist the victim who suffered serious injuries.

“A local marina owner transported officers to the scene where the victim was stabilized and returned to shore,” OPP said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

