Winnipeg police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Officers say Saya Teichroew was last seen on July 5 near William Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Teichroew is five feet and four inches tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Winnie The Pooh Hoodie, a white t-shit and black sweats.
Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477
