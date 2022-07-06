Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 6:37 pm
new orleans shooting View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officers say Saya Teichroew was last seen on July 5 near William Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Teichroew is five feet and four inches tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Winnie The Pooh Hoodie, a white t-shit and black sweats.

Saya Teichroew.
Saya Teichroew. Winnipeg Police Service

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477

