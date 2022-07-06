Road closures announced for annual Westside Daze festival in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

With Westside Daze taking place this weekend, West Kelowna, B.C., will be bustling.

And on Wednesday, the city announced that a handful of roads will undergo temporary closures on Saturday to accommodate a variety of activities.

The festival will run July 7-10, and will feature a variety of family events, including a much-beloved parade.

Read more: Annual Westside Daze parade in West Kelowna draws hundreds

And the biggest road closures will be for the parade, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city says from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following closures will be in place for the parade:

Brendalee Road

Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads

Butt Road, Bering Road, Gossett Road, Apollo Road and Drought Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway

Parking will also be restricted along the parade route to accommodate participants and spectators.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Westside Daze kicks off with parade in West Kelowna Westside Daze kicks off with parade in West Kelowna – Jul 13, 2019

Then, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., minor traffic interruptions are expected during the CycleKarts Grand Prix and Drag Races:

Drought Road from Hoskins Road to Brown Road

Brown Road from Drought Road to Bering Road

Apollo Road from Hoskins Road to Brown Road

Gossett Road from Hoskins Road to Brown Road

Bering Road from Hoskins Road to Brown Road

Also, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a portion of Paynter Road adjacent to Dogwood Nursery and Landscaping will host the CycleKarts Gravity Race.

Read more: Aboriginal culture at forefront of Okanagan Day at Westside Daze

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the affected areas,” said the city, adding motorists are asked to be mindful of all flaggers and volunteers aiding with traffic control.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also noted that fireworks are planned for 10 p.m., weather permitting, and that a large no-boating zone will be enforced around the fireworks barge in Gellatly Bay.

Boaters are reminded to keep speeds down, keep wakes low and do not approach the fireworks barge.