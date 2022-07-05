Kyle Van Loosen interviews Sam Roberts ahead of his free show at Peterborough Music Fest on July 6th

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Roberts ahead of his free show tomorrow night at Peterborough Music Fest which is located at Del Crary Park. Hard to believe that in the summer of 2021 Sam, and his band were playing to a sold out drive in show at the Peterborough Memorial Centre parking lot when the show was eventually cancelled 4 songs in due to the severe thunder, and rain. The band promised they would be back in the city next summer, and they have certainly kept to their word! It’s supposed to be 27 degrees and sunny tomorrow night too, which is always a plus!

As a fan of Sam Roberts for the last 20 years, I was beyond thrilled for this opportunity. We talked about how the group is always moving ahead musically, past Peterborough memories, and the thrill, and emotional connection to live rock n roll music. Looking forward to a perfect summer evening tomorrow night with the Sam Roberts Band! – Kyle