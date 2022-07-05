Shakespeare Kelowna offering up laughs with the Merry Wives of Windsor

Send this page to someone via email

Shakespeare Kelowna planned to stage the Merry Wives of Windsor for a local audience twice before, but the pandemic got in the way.

Assuming better weather holds out for the next few days, the third time should be the charm. And, possibly, no better time to offer a local audience one of the bard’s fan favourites.

As director Stephen Jefferys explained, the farce that wasn’t a darling among literary critics, has always been well-loved by audiences.

It’s chatty and fun, a lot like a comedic soap opera, and for those who don’t always like the linguistic style of Shakespeare’s headier works, a nice break. It’s written in prose form, not verse, he said, and better reflects the way people would have spoken in the time it was written, the dawn of the 1600s.

And, after a long pandemic being outside having a glass of wine and soaking in a comedic play that’s lasted the test of time is just the salve many are looking for.

Jefferys said it’s widely believed that Shakespeare wrote the play at the request of Queen Elizabeth I to show her favourite character, Sir John Falstaff, in love.

Played in this rendition by Cameron Gordon, the vain and boastful knight decides to woo two wealthy married women, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, for his own financial gain. When these women, who are repulsed by Falstaff, learn they were sent identical love letters, they decide to teach him a lesson by pretending to play along.

Jefferys said Ford’s insanely jealous husband gets caught up in the mix of misunderstandings and tricks himself into a mess of pouting and tantrums. There are also several side plots, including a fencing duel on a field full of cow patties, secret weddings, and a climactic Halloween party in the woods.

It’s a classic to which Jefferys has added own spin, to boot.

He adapted the play so it will be set in the 1960s, and the music of the Beatles will accompany it. A live band will be accompanying the production, adding something special to the performance that Jefferys is already so proud of.

“It is wonderful to be back in a live audience,” he said, adding both Shakespeare fans and the uninitiated will enjoy “the magic of the production.”

The Merry Wives of Windsor is produced by Richard Knight, directed by Stephen Jefferys and the musical director is Michael Minions.

It will be at Spearhead Winery July 6 – 16, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.shakesprearekelowna.org or can be bought at the door. Cash only for the latter option.