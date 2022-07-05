Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make weekend arrests involving men brandishing air rifle, knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 11:27 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police made arrests in connection with individuals brandishing an air rifle and a knife in weekend incidents. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police made a pair of arrests involving individuals with weapons over the Canada Day long weekend.

In one incident, around 6 a.m. on July 1, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man waving a weapon around in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Read more: 1 dead following daytime shooting on Park Street North in Peterborough, police say

Police located the man and took him into custody. He was found in possession of an air rifle.

Further investigation revealed the man was currently serving a weapons prohibition order.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 14.

Knife incident

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unwanted person at a business in the area of Townsend Street and George Street North. Police say a man had been asked to leave the premises. He complied but returned to the area.

When asked to leave again, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened an individual.

Read more: 14-year-old arrested following stabbing on Peterborough trail near rail bridge, police say

The suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested without incident.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 26.

