1 dead, 3 children rushed to hospital following Oxford County collision: police

One person is dead and three children have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision near Kitchener, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Acting Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the incident took place just after 1 p.m. in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, Ont., south of Kitchener.

He said two vehicles were driving along Hofstetter Road in opposite directions when they crashed into one another, head on.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle — an SUV — was also taken to hospital with two children with non-life-threatening injuries. A third child from the car was airlifted to hospital by Ornge, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

A section of Hofstetter Road was closed after the incident.

