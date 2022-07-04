High streamflow advisory issued for parts of B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the southern interior from Environment Canada has triggered the BC River Forecast Centre to issue a high streamflow advisory this morning for the Southern Interior and southeast portion of B.C.

The public has been asked to avoid any fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow advisory.

A high-stream flow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise quickly, but no major flooding is expected, although minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Read more: State of local emergency for Central Okanagan expires

The advisory includes the Okanagan, Mission Creek and tributaries, the Similkameen River, the Kettle and Granby Rivers, the west and east Kootenay watersheds, Slocan River and Duhamel Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

This high-stream flow comes just after the Okanagan experienced a stretch of warm weather which means snow at higher elevations is melting faster, and more rain is also expected in the region by Monday.

Some areas could see anywhere from 15 to 25 millimeters of rain over the next two days.

The BC River Forecast Centre says it will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates throughout the situation.

The severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of southern B.C. could also create strong wind gusts, heavy rain and large hail.

The warning is in effect for Boundary, Fraser Canyon — north including Lillooet, Nicola, Okanagan Valley including Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, Shuswap and South Thompson.