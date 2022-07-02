E-bike rider dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

The driver of an e-bike died following a collision east of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision between a car and an e-bike on County Road 2 and Shelter Valley Road just east of the village of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 14 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.
Police say the operator of the e-bike was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
OPP say County Road 2 at Shelter Valley Road will be closed for several hours as its technical collision investigators conduct their investigation.
More to come…
