Traffic

E-bike rider dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 4:53 pm
Northumberland OPP say an e-bike rider died following a collision in the Grafton area on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say an e-bike rider died following a collision in the Grafton area on July 2, 2022. Screenshot/Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

The driver of an e-bike died following a collision east of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision between a car and an e-bike on County Road 2 and Shelter Valley Road just east of the village of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 14 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.

Police say the operator of the e-bike was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

OPP say County Road 2 at Shelter Valley Road will be closed for several hours as its technical collision investigators conduct their investigation.

More to come…

