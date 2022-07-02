E-bike rider dies following collision in Grafton area: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of an e-bike died following a collision east of Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 12:18 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision between a car and an e-bike on County Road 2 and Shelter Valley Road just east of the village of Grafton in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 14 kilometres east of the Town of Cobourg.

Police say the operator of the e-bike was transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

#NthldOPP are at the scene of a fatal collision that has County rd 2 at Shelter Valley in Alnwick Haldimand closed for investigation. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Updates to follow. @Nthld_County ^rs pic.twitter.com/OVV0iZ3HRH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 2, 2022

OPP say County Road 2 at Shelter Valley Road will be closed for several hours as its technical collision investigators conduct their investigation.

More to come…