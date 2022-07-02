Menu

Traffic

1 in life-threatening condition after Canada Day collision in Hamilton: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 11:56 am
Hamilton Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police cruiser. Global News

Police in Hamilton are investigating a serious collision that occurred late on Friday night.

Hamilton Police Service said officers responded to a collision at the Upper James Street and Inverness Avenue intersection around 11:32 p.m. on Friday.

The collision resulted in a 31-year-old man being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was waiting at a red light at the intersection when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver initially fled the scene but he was later arrested, police said.

Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit is leading the investigation. Police have not ruled out speed or impairment as factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

