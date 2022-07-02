1 in life-threatening condition after Canada Day collision in Hamilton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Hamilton are investigating a serious collision that occurred late on Friday night.

Hamilton Police Service said officers responded to a collision at the Upper James Street and Inverness Avenue intersection around 11:32 p.m. on Friday.

The collision resulted in a 31-year-old man being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was waiting at a red light at the intersection when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver initially fled the scene but he was later arrested, police said.

Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit is leading the investigation. Police have not ruled out speed or impairment as factors in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.