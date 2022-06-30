Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek residents’ help to uncover Saddleback Road murder weapon

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:29 pm
An Edmonton bus stop on Saddleback Road. View image in full screen
Edmonton police were called to a bus stop along Saddleback Road after a man was found in critical-condition and later died in hospital on March 25, 2022. Eric Beck, Global News

Investigators have reason to believe the murder weapon of a recent stabbing in southwest Edmonton was left near the scene of the crime.

On Thursday, Edmonton police asked residents near Saddleback Road and 27 Avenue to check their yards and bushes for any weapons that may have been stashed away after the March 25, 2022 stabbing of Adam Keane.

Read more: Southwest Edmonton stabbing victim’s death ruled homicide

Keane, 35, was found seriously injured by police officers at a bus stop on Saddleback Road. He was taken to hospital where he later died from stab wound injuries.

Trending Stories

Police deemed the death a homicide.

Anyone who locates a weapon or has further information should call Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagStabbing tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton Stabbing tagadam keane tagmurder weapon tagsaddleback road murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers