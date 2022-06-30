Arrest warrant issued for 23-year-old man in Richmond Row-area stabbing: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old London, Ont., man is being sought by London police in connection with a stabbing investigation earlier this week near Richmond Row.

Police say they responded to the scene at a home near Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an altercation.

At the scene, officers said they located an injured man who was later transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect, police said, fled before they arrived, but is now being sought on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order, police said.

The accused, identified as Barrione Bremner, 23, of London, remains at large, and police say members of the public are asked to contact 911 immediately if he is seen.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.