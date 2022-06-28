Police arrest man immediately after downtown Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports a man had been stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Street area around 7:23 p.m.

Police said that although both the victim and suspect fled the area, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, and a suspect.

Read more: Police make arrest after Toronto stabbing injures man

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed one person was taken into custody immediately after the incident.

STABBING:

Yonge/Dundas

7:23pm

– Reports a man was stabbed

– Victim and suspect fled the area

– Police are on scene

– Victim has been located, has multiple stab wounds

– Suspect is in custody

– Anyone w/info, witnesses, contact @TPS52Div#GO1230009

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2022

Advertisement