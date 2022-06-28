Police arrest man immediately after downtown Toronto stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports a man had been stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Street area around 7:23 p.m.
Police said that although both the victim and suspect fled the area, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, and a suspect.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed one person was taken into custody immediately after the incident.
