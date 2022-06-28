Menu

Crime

Police arrest man immediately after downtown Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 8:01 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports a man had been stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Street area around 7:23 p.m.

Police said that although both the victim and suspect fled the area, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, and a suspect.

Read more: Police make arrest after Toronto stabbing injures man

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed one person was taken into custody immediately after the incident.




