Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after motorcycle stolen at gunpoint in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 2:49 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive area.

Police said the victim was driving his motorcycle when he was cut off by a car which forced him to stop.

Officers said a man got out of the car, allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the motorcycle.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2nd teenager charged in carjacking in Toronto’s northwest end

According to police, the victim got off of the motorcycle and the suspect got on and drove away “in tandem with the car.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers in the area saw the motorcycle and suspect and took him into custody “without incident.”

“The motorcycle was recovered and as a result of the subsequent search, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun,” a news release read.

Police said 20-year-old Sameer Ejaz from Toronto was arrested.

He is facing 11 charges, including robbery with a firearm, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagCarjacking tagIslington Avenue tagToronto Carjacking tagMillwick Drive tagtoronto carjacking arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers