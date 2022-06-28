Man arrested after motorcycle stolen at gunpoint in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive area.

Police said the victim was driving his motorcycle when he was cut off by a car which forced him to stop.

Officers said a man got out of the car, allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the motorcycle.

According to police, the victim got off of the motorcycle and the suspect got on and drove away “in tandem with the car.”

Police said officers in the area saw the motorcycle and suspect and took him into custody “without incident.”

“The motorcycle was recovered and as a result of the subsequent search, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun,” a news release read.

Police said 20-year-old Sameer Ejaz from Toronto was arrested.

He is facing 11 charges, including robbery with a firearm, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.