Waterloo school trustee remains suspended, reasons remain under wraps

The Waterloo Region District School Board revisited the Mike Ramsey suspension on Monday night but there were no changes to the initial ruling, which saw the Kitchener trustee suspended into October.

A second vote was held by trustees, which ended exactly the same as the first, with a 6-3 decision.

Ramsay is banned from attending committee of the whole meetings, in-camera meetings and receiving in-camera materials until Sept. 30.

The ball began to roll when a complaint was filed with the board in February, which led to a formal review by its integrity commissioner.

According to the board, the report did not make any recommendations but a meeting was held on June 6 where the report was reviewed in a private session.

Afterwards, Ramsey was suspended but the details of the report have never been made public, causing many to question the transparency of the board.

In an email earlier this month, board chair Scott Piatkowski told Global News the report is being kept private based upon legal advice and the Education Act.

At the same time, Ramsay himself said the complaint was lodged by another trustee based on some tweets he had made in February.

The trustee said he was told that the decision to not release the report was to protect him, but he wants it to be released.

“I think people can draw their own inferences as to how, in my view, how frivolous this complaint is,” he told Global News.