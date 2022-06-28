Police seek to identify suspect after man robbed at ATM in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Saturday a man was robbed in the Dundas Street West and Huron Street area.
Police said a man was using an ATM machine in a vestibule.
Officers said the suspect entered the vestibule and allegedly produced a knife and attempted to steal money from the victim.
According to police, the victim fled the area..
“The suspect is believed to be responsible for a previous robbery at the same ATM machine that occurred on Thursday, June 23, 2022,” police said in a press release.
Officers are now looking for a man with a slim build and some facial hair.
He was seen wearing a black face mask, a blue ball cap with a Canada flag on the front, a black sweater with a zipper, a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
