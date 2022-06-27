OPP, Thunder Bay police announce arrest of Toronto man wanted after Simcoe shooting

Police have arrested a Toronto man after a shooting in Simcoe earlier this month.
In a video posted to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police said they had worked with Thunder Bay Police Service following a shooting on June 18.
It is alleged a man was involved in a shooting at a West Street home in Simcoe, Ont.
He was arrested in Thunder Bay, where he remains in custody, police said. He faces a future court date in a Simcoe court room.
OPP said the 29-year-old man was from North York and faces multiple charges. They include aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with intent.
OPP thanked Thunder Bay police for the role they played in the investigation and arrest.
