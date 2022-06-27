Menu

Sports

Rangers’ Mike McKenzie to step away from coaching duties, team to unveil replacement Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 2:46 pm

The Kitchener Rangers have announced that Mike McKenzie will no longer moonlight as the team’s head coach and will return to sole duty as the team’s general manager.

“We want to thank Mike for his support with stepping in as the interim head coach and guiding us through two difficult seasons during the pandemic,” Rangers COO Joe Birch stated.

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

The team says it will introduce a new head coach on Tuesday morning, who will serve as the 24th in team history.

Trending Stories

McKenzie, who is the son of TSN analyst Bob McKenzie, started with the organization in 2012 as an assistant coach.

He served as an assistant coach under several bench bosses, including Jay McKee, before he moved into the front office and became general manager ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers fire coach Jay McKee

On Nov. 25, 2019, McKenzie fired McKee and took over behind the bench, finishing out the season with a 33-6-3-0 record.

The playoffs were cancelled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and McKenzie has been behind the bench ever since.

McKee, the man he replaced, was hired by the Hamilton Bulldogs last year and currently has that team one game away from the Memorial Cup final.

