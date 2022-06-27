Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Energy and metals help S&P/TSX composite rise more than 150 points

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 11:51 am
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. View image in full screen
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. AV

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points as the energy and base metal stocks helped lead the Toronto market higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 179.24 points at 19,242.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.34 points at 31,543.02. The S&P 500 index was up 2.18 points at 3,913.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.49 points at 11,571.13.

Trending Stories

Read more: S&P/TSX composite swings wildly to close its worst week in more than 2 years

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.67 cents US compared with 77.32 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up US$1.76 at US$109.38 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$6.28 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The August gold contract was down US$6.80 at US$1,823.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.79 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagstock market tagTSX tagToronto Stock Exchange tagS&P tagtoronto stocks tagtsx/s&p composite tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers