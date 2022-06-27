Quebec police watchdog investigates man’s death following altercation with Longueuil police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent police watchdog has launched an investigation into a man’s death following an intervention by Longueuil police on Montreal’s south shore.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) confirmed the 41-year-old man’s death in a statement issued Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A 911 call was made about two people allegedly fighting with sticks in a parking lot on Cousineau Boulevard.

The BEI said the 41-year-old man allegedly tried to attack a police officer at the scene and then a physical altercation broke out.

“During the altercation, the man lost consciousness,” the statement reads.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to the BEI. His death was confirmed Monday.

Five investigators with the BEI have been assigned to the case and they will look into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. The bureau investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

The Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police, will also carry out a parallel investigation into the incident.

— with files from The Canadian Press