Investigations

Edmonton police ask for help locating a 13-year-old girl

By Thomas Dias Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 3:01 am
Lila Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street.
Lila Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street.

A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the city, with her disappearance considered out of character leaving her family extremely worried.

Police say Lila Smith was last seen on Friday, June 24, around 8:30 in the morning, in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street; which is next to Killarney Junior High School.

Lila is described as white, standing around 5’10” with a slim build, weighing around 100 lbs., with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was wearing a hoodie with a blue body and white arms, with a black and white checkered hoodie pocket, along with ripped blue jeans and black Converse shoes, carrying a backpack.

Edmonton police ask for help locating a 13-year-old girl - image
EPS

Anyone who has information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

