Missing Toronto man ‘may be in Vancouver’: police

Vancouver Police Department along with Toronto Police are looking for 37-year-old Iman Hadavand Siri.
Siri went missing in Toronto on June 11, and police say he could be in the Vancouver area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Siri is described as 5-foot-eight, with a heavy build and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
