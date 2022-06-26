Missing Toronto man ‘may be in Vancouver’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police Department along with Toronto Police are looking for 37-year-old Iman Hadavand Siri.

Siri went missing in Toronto on June 11, and police say he could be in the Vancouver area.

Have you seen Iman Hadavand Siri, age 37? He is missing from Toronto, but Toronto Police investigators believe he may be in the Vancouver area. Please call police if you see him or know his whereabouts. https://t.co/Nyf5CeryDk pic.twitter.com/0MPlTtTeP5 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 25, 2022

Police are concerned for his safety.

Siri is described as 5-foot-eight, with a heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

