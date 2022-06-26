Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Toronto man ‘may be in Vancouver’: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 4:42 pm
Investigators believe Iman Hadavand Siri could be in Vancouver.
Investigators believe Iman Hadavand Siri could be in Vancouver. VPD

Vancouver Police Department along with Toronto Police are looking for 37-year-old Iman Hadavand Siri.

Siri went missing in Toronto on June 11, and police say he could be in the Vancouver area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are concerned for his safety.

Siri is described as 5-foot-eight, with a heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Click to play video: 'VPD releases new information about missing B.C. Indigenous woman' VPD releases new information about missing B.C. Indigenous woman
VPD releases new information about missing B.C. Indigenous woman
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagToronto tagvancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver Police Department tagBC missing person tagVancouver missing person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers