Suspect vehicle fleeing Halifax police causes pedestrian accident

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is reviewing an incident in Halifax on the weekend where a vehicle fleeing from police led to a collision that injured a pedestrian.

Halifax Regional Police say officers “observed a suspect vehicle” on Saturday afternoon in Spryfield and tried to stop it. According to police, the vehicle was linked to recent thefts and frauds.

“The suspect vehicle accelerated to a high speed, struck another vehicle, which in turn struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road,” police said in a news release.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was taken to hospital for what were “believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

The passengers in the vehicle that was struck also went to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned in another area. The search for the suspect continues.

The case has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which investigates all serious incidents involving police.