Crime

RCMP asking for help in locating 4-door blue Chevy stolen from Kyle

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 8:56 pm
RCMP in New Brunswick say they are under resourced as questions begin to be raised about levels of service in certain rural communities. View image in full screen
RCMP in New Brunswick say they are under resourced as questions begin to be raised about levels of service in certain rural communities. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

RCMP is reporting they received a complaint on June 14 regarding a stolen vehicle from the Rural Municipality of Kyle.

The vehicle reported stolen is a blue Chevy, 4-door cab truck, with a fuel tank in the back, Saskatchewan plate 459 GXB.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP searching for stolen Indigenous regalia

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swift Current Rural RCMP at 306-835-5200 or 310-RCMP.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

