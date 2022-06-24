RCMP asking for help in locating 4-door blue Chevy stolen from Kyle

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is reporting they received a complaint on June 14 regarding a stolen vehicle from the Rural Municipality of Kyle.

The vehicle reported stolen is a blue Chevy, 4-door cab truck, with a fuel tank in the back, Saskatchewan plate 459 GXB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swift Current Rural RCMP at 306-835-5200 or 310-RCMP.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.