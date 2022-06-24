ATV driver who held infant in chest carrier facing charges in Port Colborne

Send this page to someone via email

A driver, who strapped an infant to his chest while operating an ATV, is facing charges following a traffic stop in Port Colborne, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the rider, who’s name has not being released, was cruising along King Street near Main Street West on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. when a complainant called authorities.

“Officers responded to the area, located the ATV, and conducted a traffic stop,’ an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

“A seven-month-old infant was wearing a bicycle helmet and strapped to the ATV operator in a baby chest carrier.”

The driver was arrested and later released from custody.

He’s facing five charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving without insurance and driving while under suspension.