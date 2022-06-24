Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man faces multiple charges after weapons investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:05 pm
On Thursday, London, Ont., police made an arrest in connection with a weapon investigation dating back to June 12. Various items were seized including two loaded semi-automatic handguns, five additional over-capacity magazines, and over 100 rounds of different ammunition.
On Thursday, London, Ont., police made an arrest in connection with a weapon investigation dating back to June 12. Various items were seized including two loaded semi-automatic handguns, five additional over-capacity magazines, and over 100 rounds of different ammunition.

London, Ont., police have made an arrest in connection with a weapon investigation dating back to June 12.

On Thursday, they arrested a man on Brydges Street, and executed a search warrant on Highland Avenue.

Various items were seized including two loaded semi-automatic handguns, five additional over-capacity magazines, and over 100 rounds of different ammunition.

Tristian Gayle, 36, of London, has been charged with 11 counts in connection with the weapons. He has also been charged with discharging a restricted firearm in a reckless manner in relation to an incident earlier this month.

On June 12, police responded to multiple 911 calls in relation to gunshots that were heard in the 400-block radius of Highland Avenue.

There were no reported injuries, and no damage to property.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court Friday.

