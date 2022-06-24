Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

Send this page to someone via email

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

