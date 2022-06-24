Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:06 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagmissing person tagLanessa Moskotaywenene tagWinnipeg missing woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Loyalist township pair busted for running lottery scheme

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

A Loyalist Township couple faces fraud-related charges for running an illegal lottery scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say an investigation began after they were made aware of an illegal lottery being run through Facebook.

Read more: City of Kingston examining building an aquatic facility at the Invista Centre

The investigation revealed that nearly seven hundred thousand dollars had been exchanged during the length of the scheme and more than one hundred thousand of it was used fraudulently.

Trending Stories

46-year-old Dianna Jaynes faces 5 counts, and 51-year-old Darcy Jaynes faces one count of possessing property obtained by crime.

The pair is due in a Napanee courtroom on August 16th.

Click to play video: 'The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico' The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico
The Queen’s University Rocket Engineering Team is competing in the 2022 Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers